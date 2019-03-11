Man first thought to be victim of mountain lion attack found dead, Nevada County authorities say
March 11, 2019
A man who authorities initially reported was the victim of a December mountain lion attack killed himself earlier this month, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
Scott Sterner, 51, of Grass Valley, was found March 1 in a trailer on a friend's property in the 12000 block of Rattlesnake Road. An autopsy done three days later determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Sterner's manner of death was suicide, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.
Officers found a rifle nearby. No foul play is suspected and no note was left, Sullivan added.
"It all appears to be self-inflicted," he said.
Sterner's death comes about three months after officers responded to You Bet Road, where a passerby had found him by the roadside with a 6-inch cut to his throat. Initial reports to deputies indicated Sterner was attacked by a mountain lion. Further investigation revealed that report was unsubstantiated.
Sullivan declined to comment on the circumstances around the December injury.
Recommended Stories For You
A coroner's unit and the sheriff's major crimes unit investigated the March 1 suicide because of the December incident.
"Everyone came to the same determination that the manner was suicide," Sullivan said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Trending In: Local News
- Suicide attempt on Grass Valley overpass thwarted by Good Samaritans
- Penn Valley child molester sentenced to 15 years
- Vehicle drives into home, catches fire in Grass Valley (VIDEO)
- Transient found in Grass Valley RV dealership
- Murder suspect’s shoes at center of motion to suppress evidence in Nevada County case
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.