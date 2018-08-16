Man enters plea in Nevada County prosthetic arm theft case

A man linked by authorities to the theft of a prosthetic arm pleaded no contest Thursday to the accusations, less than a day after a second man was re-arrested on the same charges.

Michael Leroy Martin, 25, pleaded in Nevada County Superior Court to second-degree burglary, vandalism and grand theft of personal property. He remains incarcerated and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 5.

No deal was reached by attorneys in the plea. A judge will decide Martin's sentence, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling said.

Martin entered his plea before visiting Judge Chris Chandler less than 24 hours after the re-arrest of Mike Odan Mulligan, 44, who also faces a burglary charge in connection with the May theft of a $4,000 prosthetic arm from a Newtown Road home.

Authorities arrested Martin, Mulligan and Emma Aoloni St. Clair, 19, shortly after a homeowner found them squatting at the house. Released from jail, Martin and St. Clair were re-arrested earlier this month on unrelated theft charges. St. Clair, who also appeared Thursday in court, remained held that day on $51,000 in bond, reports state.

Mulligan, who also was released after his initial arrest, failed to appear at a July court hearing. A judge this month issued an arrest warrant for him. A deputy arrested Mulligan Wednesday night on McCourtney Road. He appeared Thursday in court and remained held that day on $25,000 in bond, records state.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.