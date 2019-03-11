Man accused of stealing 2 vehicles days apart, arrested in Grass Valley

The owner of a 1988 Jeep Wagoneer stepped outside a Sutton Way business and saw his vehicle — left at his Red Dog Road home — parked outside.

He walked over and confronted the driver of his car, later identified as Casey Andrew Schlager, 25. Schlager, of Camptonville, had his 3-year-old daughter with him, and he told the Wagoneer's owner he'd borrowed the vehicle from a friend, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Schlager walked away and the other man contacted police. Officers arrived and arrested Schlager on charges including vehicle theft — the second time within days, Bates added.

The 3-year-old's grandmother took the child from the scene, Bates said.

"The same officer handled both auto theft cases," the sergeant added.

Officers arrested Schlager after 3 p.m. Sunday. Handcuffed, Schlager tried to run after his arrest. Police quickly caught him and booked him into the Nevada County Jail under $23,500 in bond. He remained jailed Monday, authorities said.

Schlager faces charges of vehicle theft, receipt of known stolen property, committing a felony while on bail, obstructing an officer and possession of paraphernalia for the Sunday incident, reports state.

The charge of committing a felony while on bail stems from a March 5 arrest at Idaho Maryland Road and Scandling Avenue, Bates said.

A Grass Valley officer — who five days later would again arrest Schlager — spotted a vehicle near the East Main Street roundabout that he believed was stolen. The officer stopped the vehicle, finding Schlager inside, Bates said.

"He'd attempted to disguise the vehicle using spray paint," Bates said of the 1996 Honda Accord.

Additionally, another vehicle's license plate was on the Honda, the sergeant said.

Police on March 5 charged Schlager with vehicle theft and receipt of stolen property. He made his $10,000 bond and was re-arrested Sunday on new charges, records state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.