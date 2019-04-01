Man accused of escaping from Washington Ridge camp back in Nevada County

A Marysville man accused of escaping last year from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp is back in Nevada County and scheduled for court this week, authorities said.

Justin Jay Tyquiengco, 22, is charged with escape. Accused of leaving the Nevada County work camp in September, Tyquiengco was arrested two days later in the Bay Area, said Casey Ayer, deputy district attorney.

"They spent quite a while looking for him up here," Ayer added. "He may have hitchhiked. He wasn't present the next morning."

The Nevada County District Attorney's Office last month filed a complaint against Tyquiengco, who was booked Friday in the local jail. Ayer said her office has a choice between foregoing the escape charge against Tyquiengco or prosecuting him for it.

"We plan on prosecuting," Ayer said.

Tyquiengco was serving six years for second-degree robbery with use of a firearm, followed by a year in Alameda County. He would have become eligible for parole in August, reports state.

Recommended Stories For You

According to reports, Tyquiengco is no longer eligible to serve his sentence in a conservation camp.

Contact Alan Riquelmy at 530-477-4239 or at ariquelmy@theunion.com.