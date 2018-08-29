Man, accused of embezzling from Grass Valley business, back in Nevada County Jail

A former Hills Flat Lumber Company employee accused of embezzling almost $4,000 from the business is back in the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Steven Allen Nichols, 55, of Yuba City, faces a felony count of grand theft. Arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant, Nichols appeared Wednesday in Superior Court. A judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent him, and he remained held that day on $160,000 in bond. He's next scheduled for court on Sept. 6, reports state.

A Hills Flat employee from June to September 2017, Nichols processed several fraudulent returns, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling said in an email.

"While alone at the register he would act like he was returning something a customer purchased and then put the refund onto his personal credit card," the prosecutor said.

A manager discovered the theft when processing a customer's return, finding records showing it already had been returned. She then researched the problem and found the fraud, Hotaling said.

Authorities in April accused Nichols of stealing from the Grass Valley business. Scheduled for court in May, Nichols failed to appear and a judge issued an arrest warrant for him, court records state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.