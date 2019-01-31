Malakoff Diggins kids’ fishing derby cancelled due to low water levels

California State Parks will not be hosting the annual Kids Fishing Derby at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park in May due to reduced water levels. Since 1996, the historic town of North Bloomfield has held the much beloved community event at Blair Lake.

"We always look forward to hosting this enjoyable annual family event but unfortunately, we haven't been able to replenish the water level enough to sustain recreational fishing activities," said Matt Green, acting Sierra District superintendent. "We hope the community understands as we work to bring back the fishing derby in future years."

State park work crews used heavy equipment in an attempted to stop water from seeping out of the earthen dam, which is more than a century old. They were unable to stem the flow. Engineers and other experts will continue to work with the park system to identify solutions to restore the lake in hopes of hosting a derby in 2020.

Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park is nestled among the pine-studded chaparral forest of the Sierra Nevada Foothills and is home to California's largest hydraulic gold mine. The 3,000-acre park encompasses the town of North Bloomfield and the historic Diggins site, which allows visitors to step back in time and experience the boom and bust of the California Gold Rush. In addition to a wealth of history, the park offers unparalleled hiking, camping and in the winter, snowshoeing.

For further information, call Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park at 530-265-2740.