Making the connection

The Nevada County Regional Chambers for Commerce (NCRCC) is excited to launch a local guide to Nevada County's best.

The Snaptown App is a powerful mobile marketing platform that when teamed with personalized local offers delivers a dynamic think local first initiative. With over 150 million views since its launch, the app is simple to use and designed to appeal to both residents and visitors alike.

Snaptown has about 100,000 users in the greater Sacramento and Sierra Foothill areas and has the capacity to host an unlimited number of member businesses and organizations. As users travel from the Sacramento region to western Nevada County the mobile app will prompt them to join the Go Nevada County group. With a simple click — and at no cost — a user relationship can be established. Once users join, they will receive ongoing notifications from the Go Nevada County group updating them about new businesses, special offers, fun experiences, and event promotions.

A key feature of the platform is the ability for members to creatively drive consumer engagement using games, special announcements and shop local awards. The resulting analytics; views, actions and redemptions can help members craft successful marketing campaigns. The Go Nevada County group logo, profile information, custom text-to-join code and an audience-building link will be provided to each member. Print-ready graphics for use with Facebook and other social media platforms, website and email banners, 2 x 3-inch and 4 x 6-inch formats ideal for business cards and countertop or window displays are among the marketing materials available.

The cost for a business or organization to have a listing in the mobile directory is $1 per month. This static listing includes one offer that can be changed quarterly and the ability to post events to the shop local group. Members may opt to upgrade their static listing, with a more dynamic autopilot program and access to on-demand management and analytics. The cost of these upgrades varies depending on the program. Please contact the Chamber of Commerce of which you are a member for more information about listing upgrades.

Restaurants, lodging, and points of interest listings in Nevada City, Penn Valley and South Nevada County are currently listed in the Go Nevada County group. Grass Valley listings and a plan to download event information from county tourism calendars are in process.

The Go Nevada County mobile app delivers a fun and easy way to connect consumers with the abundance of shop, dine, and play activities found in western Nevada County. Robust participation by both members and users will boost the success of all participants and the broader community.

The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce is an alliance of the Nevada City, Penn Valley, South Nevada County, and Rough & Ready Chambers of Commerce. The alliance comes together to collaboratively develop programs and activities that support local businesses and advance tourism in Nevada County.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.