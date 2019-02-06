Magic and burlesque coming to the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Cybil Unrest's award-winning ensemble of classic and neo-burlesque dancers will join magician Nick Fedoroff on Feb. 11 for an evening of entertainment at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Part of a monthly series of Monday night cabaret shows for the 21 and over crowd, the Feb. 11 show's theme will be "Be My Valentine's Sweetheart." Cocktails crafted by the Golden Era Lounge will be served in the lobby at 7 p.m. Music begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. — then at 8 p.m. burlesque and cabaret dancers begin their performance. Tickets for every Monday Cabaret can be purchased online at http://www.Tiny.CC/MondayCabaret, or at the door for $25 ($20 in advance). For more information on the performers or upcoming shows, follow Truth or Dare Productions on Facebook and Instagram.