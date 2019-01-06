Machen MacDonald: Get on T.O.P. your success

Whether you are running a business, selling products and services, or gunning for a promotion, getting ahead can feel impossible and saying "no" to more work improbable.

Here are three simple tactics you can weave together that will help you gain more control, make more progress and reduce unneeded stress: Track your past progress, organize your present, plan for your future. You can easily remember this process by remembering the word TOP.

Let's dive in.

T – Track Your Past Progress. In today's world, it is just about impossible to operate proficiently and professionally without some kind of a calendar or planner system. Whether it be electronic or some type of printed version, there is a clear need to have some kind of resource to stay ahead of the curve. Some professionals simply use a blank journal and set it up with sections that are meaningful to them. There is no wrong or right here. It's a matter of preference and what you will actually use.

Business happens at the speed of thought with meetings, milestones, and memos. We need a central place for all of that and more to land so we can see the socioeconomic landscape we navigate. With that being said, it's important to be able to capture and recognize business building activities, trends, learnings, and evidence of progress of each day along the way.

If you set yourself up to capture this vital information and, more importantly, review it at the end of each week, you will start to see trends and opportunities. However, if you just get in a rut of fending off the tyranny of the urgent you will never be able to lift your head high enough to see how to advance.

What gets measured gets done.

According to the Greek philosopher Aristotle, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."

In five years we will each be the same person we are today with the exception of the people we meet and the information we take in. In your system, create a space to capture what you are grateful for each day, what challenge or stretches you overcame, what you learned, and who you met.

Imagine yourself after five years of having captured this information. What would you hope to be seeing in what you tracked? Here's a hint: you can start creating that magic now which leads to our second tactic.

O – Organize Your Present. Do you want to build new winning habits starting right now? Do you want to have the feeling of knowing you are not missing the important things? Do you want certainty that you are making progress? Then get the actions of the habits you hope to have someday formed into your calendar today. Then check off those actions each day and gain the pleasure of watching them start morphing into your habits. Additionally you can become aware of what may be preventing you from executing any action items. Awareness allows you to do something about it.

As mentioned in the Track Your Past section, you need to have a calendar to run off of as it relates to what you need to do and where you need to be.

During our busy lives we will move through seasons and themes. Set up your calendar so that it has an area for you to assimilate your learning and development in those segments of your life. Being a parent of a toddler is much different than of a teenager. Starting and growing a business takes different energy and insight than sustaining an established business. Our body may have different demands on it based on how well we have taken care of ourselves or not.

Managing your money when you have a little left at the end of your month and doing the bill pay shuffle is different than managing assets that you have accumulated over the years. Seasons change and it is important to notice what season you are in for each area of your life. Set up your environments and resources to support you as best you can. Use your calendar/planner to help you do just that.

P – Plan Your Future. Develop a motivational vision and game plan for yourself for the next three to five years.

To most effectively accomplish an inspiring vision, block the world away and plan from the mental and emotional place of your full potential. Guard yourself from letting doubt, fear and anxiety creep in to the planning process. To best do this find a location other than the familiar surroundings of your office or home. Select an inspiring and peaceful setting elsewhere, perhaps the lobby of a luxury hotel or maybe a rustic cabin. It could even be a picnic bench by the lake or a setting by the river.

As you plan, be still and notice the work that your vision and goals are asking you to perform. Park that information into your calendar in the months, weeks, and days you can actually do something toward its achievement. Notice the resources you will need to achieve the projects and actions of the goals you come up with. Formulate a mini plan to secure those needed resources. Be creative.

Once you have planned your future go right back through the TOP system and track your past progress for the day. Take what you have learned and developed and organize your present. Continual calibration is the key. Plan your next week out at the end of this week. Plan your next day at the end of this day.

Keep working through the system and you will be amazed at the life you create for yourself and how on TOP of it you feel.

Make it up, make it fun, make it happen!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He is available to speak to groups and can be reached by calling 530-273-8000. Visit http://www.probrilliance.com