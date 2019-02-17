Machen MacDonald: F.I.N.D. your way to what you want

What we appreciate appreciates. Want more money? Then let's appreciate the money we do have rather than depreciate the money we think we don't have. A raise, bonus or closed deal could be right around the corner. An uptick in the market is inevitable. How do we know it's not? Don't try to answer that question. Rather, focus on the question to which you want the answer — How can we improve the probability of bringing about what we want?

We increase our odds of experiencing more of what we want if we are feeling optimistic and resourceful. The best way to activate that is to focus on what we do have. When we focus on what we do have, we experience having everything. When we focus on what we don't have, we experience having nothing.

Want more health? Let's appreciate the health we do have rather than emaciate the perceived health we think is eluding us.

What we focus on expands. Rather than beating the drum over and over of what didn't go according to plan, how about looking for the evidence that things are progressing in the direction we ultimately desire? If you are reading this, the final second has not clicked off the clock. We have time to change direction. We change our trajectory based on our inquiry. Ask better questions.

What is that one thing that happened today that confirms you made progress? What was a moment you felt on purpose? Where did you lose track of time and what were you doing? Look for it and snap a picture of it or write it down. Capture it so you can build the case you are living the life you choose. Every single moment need not be proof of totally living effortlessly in the flow. That would be nice and it may not be our experience yet. However, notice those moments of ease and appreciate them for as we do we bring more of them into our experience.

No matter what may be going on in this moment, ease and flow exists on some level in each of our lives. We just may not be conscious to it. How hard did you have to work for your next breath? How much effort did you have to put into looking at what is in front of you and bringing it into optical focus? How about the reading of this article? You have the ability to recognize the letters, words, and sentences and understand the intended meaning. What else may you be taking for granted, in this moment or on this day, that is going well for which you could be giving thanks?

Living in appreciation is a habit. Just as living in desperation is a habit. It starts with what we choose to focus on. If we are in a garden and yet we only focus on the fertilizer and weeds rather than the bounty we come away with a way different experience.

This week F.I.N.D. your way to appreciating and expanding what you want:

F : Focus on what you do want rather than on what you don't want.

I: Inquire and ask the questions to which the answers will move you closer to what you ultimately want.

N: Nurture the evidence you find that proves you are making the progress you seek. Stack it up so as to tip the scales and change your trajectory.

D: Detach from the false evidence you are stuck, doomed or not progressing. You may have formed the pernicious habit of thinking thoughts to confirm your perceived plight. Detach from those automatic negative thoughts (ants) as they are only thoughts. Develop healthy empowering thoughts by circling back to focusing on what you do want.

Repeat this rotation throughout your day and to what you want you will find your way.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence.