Machen MacDonald: Be your BEST

Put your BEST foot forward. Hope for the BEST. Just do your BEST. Give it your BEST shot. Be on your BEST behavior. Your BEST is good enough.

We have all heard these idioms from time to time throughout our lives. Have you ever stopped to think about what your definition of BEST really means for you? For many people they get stuck in a performance cul-de-sac having adopted someone else's definition of what BEST is for them.

Who decides what our BEST is and if it's good enough? Given the circumstances, does our BEST change? Can we really improve our BEST?

At this time, I invite you to contemplate what being your BEST really means to you in each area of your life.

First, think of the various roles you have in your life. Parent, spouse, sibling, employer, employee, creator, artist, writer, son or daughter. Make a running list of the roles that make up your life.

Second, for each role in your life, take some time to imagine what is the BEST philosophy, perspective, behavior, and action you'd like to associate with being the BEST you.

If you are a parent, what do you look like at your BEST during the different stages of your child's life? If you are a spouse or partner, who are you when you are at your BEST with your beloved? If you are a volunteer, how do you show up when you are at your BEST?

Borrowing the brilliance of Carl W. Buehner, which is often attributed to H. Jackson Brown Jr. and Maya Angelou, "Keep in mind that people may forget the words you speak to them but will always remember how you have made them feel."

In the various roles we live, I believe, we are here to impact others profoundly and to help them feel better about themselves. In my book, that is being the ultimate leader.

To lead well, always strive to do and be your BEST when with others:

B – Believe in the full potential of the people you lead, especially when others may not. Remind them of their brilliance and help them step into their most compelling future.

E – Eliminate the negativity that holds productivity back. In a high performance culture there is no room for negative thinking, gossip, or excuses. Always be looking for ways to limit or eliminate any waste that may rob the people and organization of time, energy or money.

S – Simplify the situation. Inspiring mentors find a way to cut through any drama and story to precisely identify the core issue at hand and help those they lead deal with the mission-critical items in the most meaningful order.

T – Treat the cause and not the symptom. Successful leaders look deeper into what is driving the behavior of the people they lead. They help to magnify what drives happy, productive, and simple behavior. In addition, they help to shift and upgrade what may drive miserable, unproductive and complex behavior.

Take some time to list out your roles and define you at your BEST in each. Imagine yourself being the BEST version of you and how you can affect others to be the BEST version of themselves.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000