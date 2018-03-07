Lyman Gilmore Middle School set to perform Peter Pan Jr.

Lyman Gilmore Middle School is performing a Broadway classic musical aimed to whisk you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up.

Over 65 students are involved in this year's production of Peter Pan Jr. This musical is based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale and is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. This Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world for 60 years and is now adapted for young performers.

In this adventure, audiences come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

The performance features the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," and a book full of magic, warmth and adventure.

All performances are held at the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School, Friday through Sunday. Tickets are available at the Bookseller downtown, at the door or online. Visit http://www.lymangilmoremusicaltheater.com for more information.

Source: Becky Browning