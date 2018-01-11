Luxe Nomad offers sustainable ‘slow fashion’ in the heart of Nevada City

Luxe Nomad, co-owner Daniel Winch believes, fills a much-needed niche in Nevada City.

"It's been incredibly well-received, that it was a missing link in this town," Winch said during Thursday's grand opening for the boutique, which bills itself as a "conscious curation of artists, designers and makers."

Winch, an Englishman and world traveler, discovered the charms of Nevada City in 2007, as he made his way to Burning Man.

"He loved the town," said wife Bebe, a Bay Area native. "He had a house here and wanted to spend more time here. We decided this is where we wanted to be."

"There are so many cosmopolitan people living here, this reflects that culture. A lot of people have said they would have to go to the city to find this (type of store)



— and now they don't have to go anywhere."



The couple made the transition to Nevada County in 2014 and now have a son, Cosmo.

But before they even got to Nevada City, Bebe had formulated the concept that eventually became the airy communal space on Broad Street.

"I met so many designers who were doing such beautiful work," she said. "They needed a platform."

Bebe said the concept behind Luxe Nomad is that of "slow fashion" versus the "fast fashion" of most commercially produced clothing that damages the environment.

"I wanted to promote designers who are doing it differently," she said; the store's website touts that "each piece is selected for its low impact on our planet … We believe that sustainable practice and fair trade production is the wisest choice for our future. Sourcing from plants and ethically treated animals is the ultimate luxury."

Bebe had been looking for the "right space" for a while, and felt lucky to have been able to purchase the building at 318 Broad St., formerly the home of Posh Nosh restaurant and then R.D. Schmitz Collectibles and Antiques.

Schmitz, who is 90 now, owned the building for 47 years, Bebe said, adding that convincing him to sell it to them was "a cliffhanger for a while."

"Our stories are a bit similar," she said. "He had moved here from the Bay Area with his wife, and had a little boy. He had a soft spot for us as a little family. I feel like it was meant to be."

Bebe views the store as a communal space, one aspect of which is education. She has just launched a three-month-long fiber arts workshop series on spinning, natural dyes and weaving.

"The designers have their clothing in the store, so you can see those skills (you are learning) manifesting into the garments you can wear," she said.

Bebe is keeping the downstairs space that is being used for the workshops wide-open for new ideas, adding, "It's evolving."

Luxe Nomad reflects the "melting pot" aspect of Nevada City, Daniel said.

"There are so many cosmopolitan people living here, this reflects that culture," he said, adding, "A lot of people have said they would have to go to the city to find this (type of store) — and now they don't have to go anywhere."

