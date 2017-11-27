‘Love In Action’: Hospitality House recognizes volunteers in memory of Utah Phillips

Hospitality House honored volunteers with the Utah Phillips "Love In Action" award earlier this month at the Hospitality House Volunteer Luncheon, according to a news release.

Carole and David Morris were awarded the Utah Phillips "Love In Action" award on Nov. 8 for their consistent volunteer help of 16 hours a month at Hospitality House, with even more time given for fundraisers and special events, like the Night of Giving on Dec. 16. Last year the couple stood in the rain outside SPD Markets asking for peanut butter and jelly donations on #GivingTuesday.

"David and Carole have a relaxed attitude as they work with guests, assist the staff monitors, and provide their support, all with compassion," the release states. "What this means for the shelter is that every other Saturday night there will be a dependable couple bringing their great attitudes to help transform a potentially stressful atmosphere with their willingness to pitch in wherever needed, from handing out supplies to supervising smoke breaks."

Francene Holland was awarded the Utah Phillips "Love In Action" award for her generous gift of time and skill to Bread & Roses Thrift.

"Fran goes above and beyond in the 30 hours a month she spends at B&R sorting, hanging, steaming and tagging clothes," the release states. "She is happy to train new volunteers and also recruits a few herself. Francene also lends her cheerful energy to our fundraising events."

Today, as part of #GivingTuesday, Hospitality House has a goal of getting all 54 beds sponsored for $48 each today.

"During these winter months, every bed is full," the release states. "This sponsorship covers the shelter, three meals, counseling and case management required by people seeking help at Hospitality House. Sponsors will receive a letterpress-printed paper ornament as a thank you."

Visit hhshelter.org for more information.

Source: Hospitality House