Lots to be excited about: Nevada Union High School unveils new parking lot

After months of construction, Nevada Union High School unveiled its new student parking lot Monday morning.

The project was made possible by $2.6 million in funds allocated through Proposition B, a school district bond measure passed by voters in 2016. The approval of the measure allowed Nevada Joint Union High School District $47 million in bonds to upgrade and improve local high schools.

The project included extensive underground utility work, new sidewalks that are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, new student drop-off areas, new lighting and a new school entry stairway and ramp.

Nevada Union principal Kelly Rhoden thanked those involved with the project before cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

"There are a lot of people who definitely put in a ton of work," said Rhoden. "The care that was taken on this project, the attention to detail was just amazing."

"Everybody was amazing. So pleasant, so nice. It looks incredible."

Rhoden said the project moved along at a steady pace and she and her staff could see changes from day to day, an experience she described as reassuring.

"When this bond started Dan (Frisella) was actually the principal, I was the assistant principal," said Rhoden. "He and I together came up with a lot of the ideas that we gave to Siteline Architecture. This is a group project."

Local companies Siteline Architecture, Sierra Land Solutions, The Engineering Enterprise and Hansen Brothers Enterprises all contributed to the project. Weiss Brothers nursery was brought in for additional landscape work.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.