Lorraine’s Lowdown: ‘A privilege’ to support those who serve

The Department of Defense has awarded Byers Enterprises the "Patriot Award" in recognition of the way the company supports its employees serving in the military's volunteer branches. The Leafguard Gutter/Solar/Roofing/Solatube/Land Clearing/Philanthropic business was nominated by Shop Manager Jordan Nunes, a Bear River High School graduate who has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 10 years. Says Operations Manager Ray Byers Jr., "It's our privilege to support Jordan in the work he does to protect our country …"

After a Successful Audition, Emmalee Olstad has been chosen to sing the National Anthem at the July 11 Sacramento River Cats baseball game. The 14 year old, who attends Nevada Union High School, has been making a name for herself singing the anthem at various local events such as the Penn Valley Rodeo, Nevada County Fair Rodeo, Center for the Arts Showcase, all her swim meets, and the opening day of the Little League season. Emmalee also auditioned for The Voice last month in San Francisco and advanced to the next level of auditions. Three days later in an Oakland recording studio, Emmalee was filmed as she performed several songs. Although she didn't make it to The Voice's next round, proud mother Charline Olstad says, "The experience was invaluable as she competed against thousands of people, and Emmalee can return next year if she wants to …"

Stroll, Sip, Shop – and Scream! Guests enjoying last Saturday's Foothills Celebration completed the event's mission of strolling downtown GeeVee, sipping wine and craft beer, and shopping without dropping. The screaming occurred as people walked past a seemingly inanimate bush that suddenly came to life and extended the hand of friendship. Most people were initially scared, then started laughing. Retired elementary school teacher Joe Anderson was disguised as the "bush" stationed on Mill Street. Joe says, "I've been a prankster all my life. I love to interact with people and bring smiles to their faces …"

Magnanimous Masons. The Nevada City Masonic Lodge #13 donated $5,000 to the nonprofit Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit. The money will go toward the purchase of a new Utility Terrain Vehicle. A UTV is similar to a mini pickup truck that can handle tough terrain, accommodate six people, transport a rescue litter, and be outfitted with continuous tread tracks for searches in the snow. Del Clement, SAR volunteer coordinator, says, "We have four, and they get the job done in difficult situations." Hats off to Search and Rescue members, and kudos to the Masons …

Clever Idea! In addition to darts, dice and dancing, there will be whiskey tasting and a unique wine auction at the Fourth Annual St. Patrick's Day Party at the GeeVee Elks Lodge March 17. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley South (GVSRotary.org) hosts the event that features an authentic Irish pub dinner by Antonio and live and silent auctions. Bidders in the wine auction bid only on 50 numbered corks, which are later matched with their corresponding bottles. Winners might take home a $10 bottle, or one of several $500 bottles …

Menu Maestro David Alvarez has been a chef for 36 years, and he's been executive chef at Alta Sierra Country Club (AltaSierraCC.com) for nearly one year. He's an energetic and dynamic personality, with a passion for creating new cuisine for the – yes, it's open to the public – country club's restaurant. David was featured in "Eating Well" magazine this month for his YouTube video demonstrating how to festively fan avocado slices, a video that boasts 20,000 views …

More Fame for David. He worked closely with Guy Fieri. David knows and admires the restaurateur, author, Emmy Award-winning TV personality. David says Fieri is a stickler about how he wants things done in the kitchen, but he's also open to suggestions. "I ran one of his most popular restaurants in the Bay Area," says David, "and suggested a few changes to his recipes. He agreed to change them. His name was on the building, but I was the boss …"

Double the Fun. Ed and Barbara Thomas escaped the persistent rain the past few weeks by spending eight days in sunny Puerto Vallarta. The vacation was a 60th wedding anniversary gift from the couple's children, who paid the airfare, provided a condo, and reserved a limo for trips to/from the airport and to/from romantic dinners. While in the Mexican Riviera, the couple celebrated Ed's 80th birthday. "It was a joint celebration marking our anniversary and my birthday," says Ed, "and it could not have been better …"

Six in 60 Minutes. On Wednesday, in one short hour, you can hear six accomplished writers read from their works which include fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and more. The Sierra Writers' meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Open Book on Maltman Drive is free and open to the public …

I'm Not Certain, but indecision might be the key to flexibility …

Please send your morsels of merriment to me at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.