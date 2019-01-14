Longtime Nevada County cannabis activist launches coaching venture, book

For more information, go to The Craft Cannabis Revolution Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jonathancraftrevolution/

For the last two-plus years, Jonathan Collier has been one of the more omnipresent faces representing the cannabis farmers of Nevada County.

In 2016, as chair of the Nevada County California Growers Association, Collier advocated against Measure W, which would have banned outdoor grows and limited indoor cultivation. He then helped form the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and served on the community advisory group helping to shape the county's cultivation ordinance.

In the last six months, however, Collier has stepped away from advocacy and into a new chapter, as a cannabis business consultant and coach.

As a complement to his work with growers, he has just released a book, "The Craft Cannabis Revolution: Succeed as a Small Business in a Giant Industry." This guide to surviving the transition to getting legit is currently only available as an e-book, but Collier plans to release it in print and on audio soon. He has no plans to seek a traditional publisher, however, noting, "It's a very niche book. Unless you want to start a cannabis business, there might not be a lot of interest."

Collier grew up in an entrepreneur family and went to business school before working as a consultant for family-owned businesses.

"Politics has been my focus for six years, but business is my background," he said.

Collier sees his new endeavor as having a lot of cross-pollination with the Cannabis Alliance, saying the group has been working mainly with policy development while his coaching deals with the business aspect of cannabis in California, post-legalization.

"A lot of people get caught up in compliance as a big obstacle, but the market is going to be the biggest hurdle to navigate," he said. "How do you take people with a very technical skill set — growing cannabis — and provide them with the business knowledge they need? Just because you're a good cook, that doesn't mean you know how to run a restaurant."

Collier says his book is designed to help growers navigate that transition, and handle a market bubble he likens to the tech boom.

"In California alone, there are thousands of companies coming in that aren't market-ready," he said. "It's all new to everyone. Big money has come into the scenario — the alcohol and tobacco companies are investing in cannabis … I'm trying to teach that it will be difficult to compete against the large (producers)."

county's strengths

Collier has found inspiration in the "ecological stewardship" within the growing community, which he sees as very similar to the back-to-the-land ethos of the 1970s that brought a wave of emigres to Nevada County.

"This is a just a different breed of that," he said. "How do we preserve that, in the county and in Northern California as a whole?"

The answer, Collier believes, is craft cannabis. Growers will have to create a premium product to distinguish themselves from the rest of the market.

That small farm culture is Nevada County's strength.

During this transition time, Collier argues, Nevada County needs a multi-dimensional plan for its economy.

"We're not scalable," he said. "But we do have a tremendous amount of creative wealth. How do we leverage that? We have crafts people, we have the cultural district, we have the return generation — the prodigal children who have moved back and are creating their own opportunities."

Collier just finished a beta test of his class/coaching program concurrently with the book, with group members that ran the full spectrum from "hares" who were ready and eager to launch, to "ostriches" who were extremely reluctant.

A new group launches this month and will be led by mentor peers that will hold each other accountable. Collier anticipates the networking that will occur between participants at different stages will build a more vibrant business community as well.

He's already planning his second book. If his inaugural effort was about "pirates going legit," Collier said, his follow-up will be a more business-intensive manual.

"The assumption is, this is a regular business," he said. "The black market is over."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.