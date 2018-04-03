Longtime manager takes over ownership of Grass Valley mainstay from Don Adams

Maryann Rutherford, longtime manager at Don Adams Antenna and Satellite, has purchased the local business from its namesake Don Adams.

"I want to see how far I can take this, it will be like a fun adventure," said Rutherford.

Making plans for the future of the business for her is just a matter of how far she can get.

"It's what works out best for him," Rutherford said, adding the purchase was in agreement and planned out beforehand. "I have been in charge of the business for quite a while now, this is more of an official change than anything else."

Don Adams Antenna Satellite Services, founded in 1979, has served the Nevada County area for over 35 years. Adams opened the business in 1979. After working for an installation company he decided to open a business for himself.

At the time the company was the only small business installer in most of Northern California, and now the company is a premier Dish retailer and an authorized DirectTV retailer as well.

Now this long successful local business has found its way into new hands.

"Who would change anything about a business that's been around for 35 years? It would be silly," said Rutherford.

Not only will the name stay the same but Adams will still be with the company, doing installations, upgrades and repairs like he has for years.

Some of Rutherford's plans do include increasing the range of the business slowly, continuing the quality of their services but increasing some of the retail aspects of the business's brick and mortar store, located at 155 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley.

"We hope to fill the spot left by Radioshack," said Rutherford.

Adams will still be doing installations, Rutherford will be running the business and Bill Thaggard will remain as their technician. The leading staffers will remain the same and the same product can be expected.

Adams normally works about three days a week doing installations as well as upgrades to existing systems and will continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

The business sells a variety of electronics and installation services and provides service in Nevada County and the surrounding areas such as Auburn, and even provides services in Sugarbowl, Lake Tahoe and beyond.

"The best part of being in a small town is knowing everyone. I know all my customers," Rutherford said, adding customers frequently stop into the store and share their stories.

Rutherford grew up in the area and said she knows it well and will continue to serve its members as long as she can.

For more information, go to http://donadamsgv.com or call 530-274-3709.