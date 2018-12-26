Local group seeks to educate on gun safety, violence prevention
December 26, 2018
The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence is devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in local communities. The group works to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. They also seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.
