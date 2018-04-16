Local and state police chiefs endorse John Foster for Sheriff
April 16, 2018
John Foster has announced former Nevada City Police Chiefs Lou Travato, Jim Wickham and Tim Foley have endorsed Foster for Nevada County Sheriff.
They join all four former Truckee Police Chiefs, Dan Boon, Scott Berry, Nicholas Sensley and Adam McGill, in endorsing Foster.
Foster has also received endorsements from the Central Sierra Police Chiefs Association, which represents 60 police chiefs, including those from Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee.
The California Police Chiefs Association, representing municipal police chiefs and their agencies that provide public safety for over 26 million Californians, has also endorsed Foster's candidacy for Sheriff.
Foster was Chief of Police in Grass Valley for over 17 years. For more, visit FosterForSheriff2018.com.
Source: John Foster campaign
