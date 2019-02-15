Live band to play benefit for health clinic Sunday

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Jim Bratt Five-Piece Latin Jazz and Funk Band – a benefit for United Way’s 2020 Free Health Clinic Event WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Sunday, February 17, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A benefit for a two day free-to-all health care clinic to be held in January 2020 will take place at Grass Valley's Wild Eye Pub Sunday.

For Sunday's event, The Jim Bratt Five-Piece Latin Jazz and Funk Band will perform, featuring a quintet of talented musicians including Jim Bratt on guitar and vocals, Scott Rogers on bass and vocals, Bob Scarlett on congas and percussion, Monica Fabriarz on clarinet and vocals, and Rob Wimmers on percussion.

United Way of Nevada County will host the 2020 Grass Valley Free Health Clinic along with California CareForce. Over a two-day period next year, hundreds of patients will receive medical, dental and vision services free of charge. For more information on how to donate to the cause or volunteer for the clinic please visit http://www.uwnc.org. Professional medical volunteers to complete the general medical, dental and vision exams and procedures are also being sought.

Dancing will be encouraged Sunday, and dinner and drinks will be available from the pub. There is a suggested donation of $20 at the door.