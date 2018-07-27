Lions Club and Nevada County Fairgrounds team up for free vision/hearing screening

As part of Community Involvement Day, the Foothill Lions Club will provide free glaucoma and vision screening services as well as free hearing testing to adults and children from 1 to 6 p.m. on July 30 at Gate 1 of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. For the vision screenings, the Lions will utilize the Northern California Lions Sight Association's Vision Screening Unit, a fully-equipped motor home designed to offer no-cost glaucoma and visual screening services to those who otherwise might not be able to afford it. The services are available for adults and children. The Lions Club will be staffing the unit, and local optometrists, Dr. Jerry Chan, OD and Dr. Tiffany Chan, OD, will volunteer their services for the day.

New this year, Foothill Lions will also be offering free hearing tests for adults and children. The testing will be provided by Sol Barros, an audiologist specialist from Audiology Associates Hearing Center who will donate her time for this event. All screenings at this event are free, as the Foothill Lions Club covers all costs.

The free hearing and vision screening is provided as part of Community Involvement Day, a designated day to donate items to nonprofit organizations including the Food Bank of Nevada County, Foothill Lions, Nevada County 2-1-1, NEO Youth Center, Story Club, Community Beyond Violence, Cinderella Project, The Karing Closet, Gold Country YMCA, Nevada County Pets in Need, Nevada County Diaper Project and The White Barn Project. Donors can exchange for coupons for buy one, get one adult admission tickets to the fair or donate blood through BloodSource on that day and receive a free admission ticket. This year's "Bushels of Fun!" Nevada County Fair is August 8 through 12. For information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds