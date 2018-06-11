Linda Campbell, trustee of Nevada Joint Union board, arrested on contempt charge

Authorities arrested a member of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees last week after she demanded they jail her during a Superior Court proceeding.

Linda Campbell, 62, said she insisted on her arrest because her due process rights were violated. Her jailing was an act of civil disobedience.

Authorities charged Campbell on Wednesday with contempt of court and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors. She's since made bond, records state.

"I couldn't even believe I had to do this," Campbell said. "I asked to be arrested for contempt of court."

A deputy took Campbell into custody around 9:20 a.m. in Commissioner Jason LaChance's courtroom near the end of a divorce proceeding, Undersheriff Joe Salivar and court records state.

"My understanding is that the judge was essentially trying to speak and she kept interrupting the judge," Salivar said. "She just wouldn't stop talking."

At some point in the proceeding it was time for Campbell to leave. She declined, the undersheriff said.

"She insisted she be arrested for contempt," Salivar added. "The deputy asked her to go outside. She wouldn't, so the deputy arrested her."

Salivar said it's uncommon for authorities to arrest someone in court on a contempt charge.

Campbell said she intends to take action in court, and reiterated that her Fifth Amendment due process rights had been violated.

"I did nothing wrong," Campbell said. "I just stood up for myself and asked to be arrested. The board had nothing to do with this."

Contacted about Campbell's arrest, board President Jim Drew declined comment.

"It's on a personal level," Drew said. "It doesn't affect school business."

2015 Censure by school board

Campbell's past actions have led her to publicly apologize and receive a formal censure from the school board.

Campbell in a June 2015 email blasted the Nevada County Tea Party, linking the conservative organization to treason. She later apologized and offered to help teach classes on the Constitution.

In September 2015, the board voted to censure Campbell. Its censure resolution referenced the email to the local tea party. It also mentioned her shouting at a town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, and her frequent tardiness to board meetings without an excuse.

"We are elected officials and there is a right way to handle ourselves," former board President Katy Schwarz said. "It is a reflection on your board members when you act inappropriately."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.