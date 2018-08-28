Lincoln arson suspect set for Placer County court today

Gregory Scott Courtney, the Yuba City man accused of starting fires in the Lincoln area, faces eight felony arson counts, Placer County court records state.

Courtney, 30, also faces two special allegations involving a previous conviction. If a jury determines those allegations are true, and Courtney is convicted of arson, he must serve his sentence in state prison, according to records and state law.

Placer County records state that Courtney was convicted in 2011 of assault with a deadly weapon in Yuba County.

Arrested Monday and booked into the Placer County Jail, Courtney remained held Tuesday on $2.4 million in bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today, reports state.

Authorities claim that Courtney set small fires, three to four at a time, on Aug. 6, 7 and 20. Authorities identified Courtney as a suspect and began investigating him.

"Arson is an unconscionable act, it endangers the lives of the public and first responders and robs communities of lives and livelihoods," Cal Fire Unit Chief George Morris III said in a release.

Recommended Stories For You

According to authorities, Cal Fire this year has responded to 4,434 fires which burned 876,428 acres. Last year to date Cal Fire responded to 4,170 fires that burned 228,803 acres.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.