If you are a gardener or organic farmer in Nevada County, chances are you've spent some time in Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply. A source for all things related to organic farming and gardening, this local business has been a core supporter of Sierra Harvest for four years now.

Indeed, over the years Peaceful Valley has donated more than $31,000 in kind to the organization as well as provided thousands of dollars in farm conference sponsorships and gifts.

In addition to this support, the folks at Peaceful Valley have also produced a number of videos showcasing the work of Sierra Harvest in the community.

Owner Pattie Boudier said, "One of the first videos we made was for the Harvest of the Month program showcasing persimmons from Pearson Family Orchards. It was so fun.

"I also loved going out to Deer Creek Elementary; watching Yolanda Williges do the pepper tasting was really inspiring. We have also done videos about the high school salad bars, and tasting week too."

Sierra Harvest recently received a donation of 2,100 organic seed packets that will be used to teach people how to grow their own food locally through the Sierra Gardens program, in school gardens, and at the Food Love educational farm. Peaceful Valley enables children and families of all income levels to get access to organic foods that they themselves have cultivated and harvested.

Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply not only provides a variety of products but also has over 300 how-to videos that have been viewed over 12 million times.

It's a good resource for growers around the country, and Sierra Harvest is incredibly grateful for their ongoing support of their mission and vision.