Library Summer Teen Program wraps up this week
July 18, 2018
Nevada County Community library locations will be wrapping up their summer programs, but there's still loads of learning and fun to be had with some of the libraries' remaining activities.
The Grass Valley library's Summer Teen Program will hold Guerilla Kindness — where teens conduct random acts of kindness — on July 25 from 11 a.m. to noon.
On July 27, teens can decorate themselves with Henna designs and learn about the historical significance of Henna at the Grass Valley library.
A finale party with puppet art theater will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, July 28 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. The event features all ages activities.
For more information and a full list of summer activities, visit mynevadacounty.com/library.
