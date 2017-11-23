Lewie: the junkyard cat

The oil-and-dirt-covered kitten slept on truck tires that were warmed by the Valley sun at a truck auction yard.

He ate scraps of food offered by kind truck drivers. They tried to catch him for several days, but his past made him wary of strangers and he bolted away each time someone got near.

Then, after a week of failed attempts, Lew Snavely, a friend of AnimalSave, noticed the kitten and sent a photo to his wife, Cheryl.

She immediately began thinking of ways to help and reached out to AnimalSave.

Lew offered his leftover breakfast omelet that the hungry kitten came forward and devoured. Determined to make sure the kitten survived, he constructed a box to safely carry it in for the 60-mile drive home. With a full tummy, the kitten was distracted enough to be captured and placed in the secure carrier for the journey.

In the meantime, AnimalSave staff were preparing for yet another lone kitten left out in the elements. Upon arrival at its foster home, the kitten was nestled and content in the corner of the box — probably the safest he had felt in his entire, young life. Little Lewie (of course) made no protest as he was gathered up, bathed and fed.

Recommended Stories For You

Soon he was purring and making friends with his new foster brother, Reggie.

Lewie and Reggie are just two of the hundreds of kittens and cats that come to AnimalSave with their own stories each and every year. With the help of kind folks in the community and generous financial donors, AnimalSave continues to be a place of refuge, healing and the gateway to forever homes.

During this season of gratitude and giving, financial donations help AnimalSave continue to be a refuge for these defenseless animals.

Carolyn Niehaus is executive director at AnimalSave.