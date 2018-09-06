Let’s rummage!: Yuba River Charter seventh graders raise funds for trips

Yuba River Charter School seventh graders will hold a rummage sale Saturday, with hopes of raising funds to help them plan their eighth-grade trip. The sale will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yuba River Charter's newly built campus on Adam Avenue in Grass Valley.

As per tradition, seventh-grade classes begin saving for its trips years in advance of the actual travel. As time goes on, the fundraising increases in order to make sure no student is left out due to economic reasons.

Jacquelynn Kolenko, seventh grade instructor at Yuba River Charter, said the kids work hard to help fund the trips, of which the destination changes from year to year.

"Usually we decide that at the end of seventh grade or the beginning of eight grade," said Kolenko. "We don't know where we are going yet but other trips have been to Utah, Oregon, Hawaii."

The trips are highly educational and the kids rarely have time to rest on their laurels. Kolenko said they will often include a chance for the students to offer some type of service or aid.

"For instance, when I went to Hawaii with my students we worked every day," she said. "We planted taro, worked with the native people, and got to go to a luau. There was an educational and service component to it."

Staff has been rallying donations not only from parents but from the community as well, seeking high quality, gently used items. Today parents and students will begin preparing for the sale by setting up tables and organizing merchandise.

Kolenko said the seventh graders become involved in the rummage sale by making signs and signing up for shifts. A favorite station for them to monitor is the bake sale table, from where they sell sweet treats of all kinds.

Last year, the seventh graders raised nearly $700, a number this year's 29 participating students see as a lofty goal in their fundraising efforts.

"We'll try to beat that," said Kolenko.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.