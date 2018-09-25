Let the sun shine: Clear Creek School celebrates unveiling of new 90-panel solar array

Clear Creek School unveiled a new 90-panel solar array on its Grass Valley campus Tuesday morning.

The array was turned on a few months later than its originally targeted May launch, but the students and staff of Clear Creek are enthusiastic about the possibilities the solar energy offers.

"We are using the sun to generate our own energy which is a really responsible thing to do," said Clear Creek superintendent Dan Zeisler.

In addition to the ecological responsibility, Zeisler said the solar energy will save money over time while still providing the campus all the power it needs.

"It's not just a little bit of money," said Zeisler. "It's a lot of money. We have just started so we don't actually know how much we will save but my guess is somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000 a year will be saved and all of those dollars go directly to students and teachers in the classroom.

"That's why we're so excited about our solar array."

Recommended Stories For You

Compared to just seven years ago, Zeisler said the cost of having solar paneling installed has gone down drastically, making the project even more appealing to the district and its ongoing efforts to save money where possible.

Zeisler, who also serves as superintendent for Chicago Park School District, explained, "We did a new (solar) construction at Chicago Park in 2011 and I was given a ballpark estimate of about $350,000 to do a project such as this, which is now down to $150,000. The price of solar has really come down and the technology and the efficiency of it has gone way up."

The project was made possible by funds granted to the school by the statewide voter-approved Proposition 39, a statewide measure that allotted the school funds to make improvements to its campus. Phases one and two of the improvement plans focused on new energy-efficient lighting and upgrades to the heating and cooling system.

Nevada County superintendent of schools Scott Lay played an integral part in having the solar array constructed. Lay said the application process was lengthy and despite some last-minute changes in rules, he was determined to make sure each school in the district was able to benefit from the voter-approved initiative.

"It started years ago," Lay said. "It was the Proposition 39 passed by the voters, it was a great idea. Then they wrote the rules and regulations after, so we had all these things earmarked and then the rules came in and (said) you can only do this, this, and this.

"It ended up working and in the end I think the tax payers got their money's worth."

The project was in the hands of Holli Tamas and her team at Sunrise Energy Solutions, based in Roseville.

Tamas' team faced a number of obstacles, namely the presence of large boulders in the construction area. With this discovery, the initial plans were shelved and the entire project was redesigned.

"Holly's team did an amazing job of designing, installing, and making sure that we were a top priority for her company," said Zeisler.

During Tuesday's unveiling, students were reminded that proper care of the solar panels is of great importance. Although it is nearly impossible to prevent things like basketballs from hitting the panels, no throwing of rocks will be tolerated.

"These are the types of things that make a huge difference in the school because if we save $15,000 a year that's $150,000 in 10 years and in a small school district, that's a huge impact," Zeisler said. "That will allow us to do something pretty special."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.