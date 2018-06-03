Lengthy manhunt through Grass Valley ends in arrest

A Grass Valley man with a history of fleeing from, and fighting with, local law enforcement led Grass Valley Police officers and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies on an extended chase through town Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 300 block of Clark Street in Grass Valley at 2 p.m. Friday for a report of a man at the residence who was not supposed to be there. It was reported the man, identified as Wyatt Allen Yoder, 31, was wanted for a felony parole warrant out of Yuba County.

When officers arrived, they contacted three individuals and quickly learned that Yoder had just fled on foot from the residence. During a search of the property, they found Odessa Spears reportedly trying to flee out the back of the residence.

Spears, 23, was subsequently arrested and charged with violating probation, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and possession of counterfeit bills. She was booked into county jail and subsequently released on $14,500 bail.

Additional Grass Valley police officers and a Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputy began an extensive area check for Yoder in the neighboring areas. During this time, GVPD K9 Kano was utilized to search a vacant residence and property where Yoder was last seen by a witness. Yoder was reported as seen by two additional witnesses as he moved through yards and other neighborhoods; at one point, Yoder was spotted as he walked though an area being searched by sheriff's deputies in an unrelated case.

At just after 4 p.m., a witness called 911 to report that Yoder was walking down Mohawk Street. Officers converged on the area and Yoder was ultimately located and arrested inside a nearby mini mart. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of evading peace officers and was being held without bail.

In 2014, Yoder made headlines in The Union on two separate occasions. In late May of that year, Yoder already was on post-release community supervision when he reportedly fought with, fled from and was pepper-sprayed by a Nevada County Sheriff's deputy.

Then, in October, Yoder reportedly got into a high-speed chase with several sheriff's deputies that ended when he crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving. He ultimately pleaded to charges of felony evasion and vehicle theft in that case, and was sentenced to prison.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.