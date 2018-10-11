Legal seminar on workers comp set for Tuesday in Nevada City

A legal seminar on workers' compensation is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Nevada County Superior Court, Law Library, 201 Church Street in Nevada City. The cost is $30 for attorneys and $15 for members of the public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit.

Presented by Kim LaValley of the Gold Country Workers' Comp Center, the presentation will provide a basic grasp of how the many programs work and the benefits they each provide. Medical conditions can interfere or even end a person's ability to earn money. That is the definition of disability. Besides health having its own value in life, medical conditions are at the root of many financial problems that generate legal problems, such as bankruptcy, divorce, even criminal behavior. Attorneys need to be aware of when medical issues are impacting a person's legal "health." What needs to be presented in the application process for each program will also be discussed. This awareness will help provide clients with needed advice and referrals that could materially improve their lives and their ability to support themselves.

LaValley has focused on Workers' Compensation and Social Security Disability/SSI law for 30-plus years. A considerable part of his practice is working pro bono, advising and counseling people with medical issues that are either partially or totally disabling.

To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.