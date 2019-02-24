Legal seminar on social media in Nevada City

The bright days when the internet was viewed as bringing people together are gone, say experts. Increasing social media is blamed for a variety of social ills. A legal seminar, "Our Lives Online: Social Media in 2019" is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on March 19 at the Nevada County Superior Court's Law Library, 201 Church Street in Nevada City. The cost is $15 for the public and $30 for attorneys, who can receive MCLE credit.

Presented by attorney Eric Little, this presentation will review legislation in Europe, the United States and California that are designed to protect privacy and limit the use of data. But Little poses the questions, "Will they be successful?" "Do people really care?" "What role does tort law — developed over the centuries — have to say about social media?" The presentation will conclude with an examination of a recent incident involving Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School. Is this a case for defamation?

In his law practice, Little represents technology companies and start-ups. Prior to moving to Nevada City, he worked with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Palo Alto, where he was responsible for analyzing the pre-money valuations and deal terms of thousands of start-up clients. His legal career began with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington D.C. Subsequently, he practiced with Shearman and Sterling in Manhattan, and Legato, then EMC Corporation, in Mountain View. For 15 years, he also ran a private software company. For more information or to enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration and payment.