Legal seminar on dementia at Nevada County Superior Court

A midday legal seminar, "Planning for Life with Dementia," will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. on April 11 in the Law Library at the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church St. in Nevada City.

Presented by Dylan Hendricks, the presentation is open to attorneys and members of the public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. The seminar will cover the following topics: Drafting health care directives that anticipate the potential for dementia and where the best laid plans may fail; legal and practical issues surrounding obtaining a dementia diagnosis; an overview of legal obligations of hospitals and care facilities; an overview of the use of the court system to obtain conservatorship of individuals with dementia. While this program is geared to attorneys, members of the public, including those interested in planning, caregivers, and medical providers are welcome. Access to public benefits is beyond the scope of this one-hour program.

Hendricks is an attorney at Hendricks McFarlane, P.C. in Grass Valley. She received her B.A. in 2002 from U.C. Berkeley and her J.D. in 2005 from Northwestern University. Her practice is focused on estate planning, trust and probate administration, conservatorships, and charitable advising. She has prepared individualized estate plans for clients with a range of needs including probate avoidance, tax planning, business transfer planning, arrangements for minor children, planning for end of life and catastrophic injury, and more. She was previously associate director of Gift Planning Administration at U.C. Berkeley, where she and her team managed the administration of bequest, charitable remainder trusts, non-publically traded securities, and other complex gifts. To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.