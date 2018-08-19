LeGacy Presents to hold ‘Scrooge’ auditions

LeGacy Presents will hold auditions for their annual holiday show "SCROOGE" from 6 to 9 p.m. on August 21 and 28 at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Various roles are available. Dance and vocal experience not necessary, but a plus. Headshots and resumes not required but welcome. Some pay is guaranteed. The production is based on Rodger Hoopman's script and presentation of the character of Ebeneezer Scrooge, complemented by Ron Knable and Warren Harrison's original music. The production has become what many call a vital and heartwarming part of the Nevada County holiday experience. Scrooge will open November 23 and play through December 24. Sue LeGate Halford directs. For questions or additional possible audition times call 530-268-5419.