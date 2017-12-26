Lefty’s Grill owners opening ‘Fry House’ in Grass Valley

A sign teasing a new Lefty's (complete with question marks) in Grass Valley is the harbinger of a brand-new business venture for Lefty's Grill owners Chris Duncan and John Cammack.

Lefty's Fry House will take over the spot previously occupied by Rico's Tacos in the shopping center next to Sierra Cinemas, on the corner of East Main Street and Hughes Road.

The timeline for opening is still up in the air, Cammack said Tuesday; the owners are shooting for late January or early February.

Cammack and Duncan opened Lefty's Grill in 2008, initially in the 200 block of Broad Street; in 2013, Lefty's moved to its current location across the highway, in the 100 block of Broad. The popular creekside restaurant suffered two floods early this year, forcing it to close for two months.

The concept for Lefty's Fry House is casual, with a walk-up counter where customers order food, which will be delivered to their tables, Cammack said. It will be open for lunch and dinner six days a week, he said — Tuesday through Sunday.

In keeping with the name, the main draws on the menu will be fried. Lefty's famous fish and chips, which are only served on Friday at the Nevada City restaurant, will have a permanent place on the Fry House menu. The new spot will also specialize in falafel and in house-made, New Orleans-style beignets, dusted with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry puree.

"It definitely won't be a duplicate of Lefty's Grill," said Cammack, adding, "But it will have our garlic fries."

Other planned menu items include salads and sandwiches.

"It will be fast (service), with a small menu," Cammack said. "There is plenty of parking; people can get in and get out."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.