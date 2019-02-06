Lecture series to feature water management

The Sierra Science Lecture Series at the Nevada County Campus welcomes Ted Grantham in a presentation titled "Managing Water for the Environment in a Changing Climate," according to a release.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Multipurpose Center Building N-12. A meet-and-greet and refreshments begin at 6 p.m.

California's latest drought left lasting effects on already stressed freshwater ecosystems and highlighted the need for a change in the state's approach to managing water for the environment. Securing environmental water will require better accounting of water supplies and demands, improved drought planning, and establishment of ecosystem water budgets that can be flexibly managed, according to the release.

To succeed, the multiple benefits of ecosystems should be promoted and synergies with other water management objectives (including flood control, water quality protection and groundwater recharge) recognized.

Grantham is a cooperative extension specialist and adjunct professor of climate and water in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at U.C. Berkeley. His research explores the relationships between hydrological and ecological processes in studies relevant to the management of water resources in California.

This presentation is free and the public is welcome. The Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. Parking is $3 on campus and permits can be purchased at the kiosk machine at the main entrance to the campus. For more information contact the series coordinator, Jason Giuliani at jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu.

Source: Sierra College