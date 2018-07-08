Learn the common genealogy mistakes

James Baker, PhD, will give a presentation entitled, "I Thought He Was My Ancestor: Avoiding the Six Biggest Genealogy Mistakes," at the July 10 meeting of the Nevada County Genealogical Society. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. During his presentation, Baker will cite case studies to demonstrate how to avoid common mistakes. These include trusting the "long-time proven" data, believing family myths, connecting improper "same-name" people and believing all original records.

Baker has been an active genealogist for the past 17 years. He is board-certified with a specialty in German genealogy research, Midwest U.S., early American research and DNA. He has also volunteered at the Sacramento Regional Family History Library and has given more than 200 presentations to over 30 genealogy societies during the past four years at local regional, and national genealogy events.