Learn more about the massive free health care clinic coming to the Nevada County Fairgrounds

Representatives of the 2020 Grass Valley Free Two-day Health Care Clinic planning committee will be making a presentation from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 2 at the Nevada County Democrats' Education Forum at the Best Western Conference Center. Community members are encouraged to attend. Pizza and salad will be provided from 5:30 to 6 p.m. for a $5 donation. Organizers of the clinic will share information on how the community can help more than 1,000 people receive free dental, vision and medical care during the two-day event. United Way of Nevada County and California CareForce are overseeing the planning and implementation of the second clinic, which is set for Jan. 11 and 12 of 2020 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Organizers say the estimated number of 1,000-plus patients is the result of an increasing number of people who lack access to proper health care. Organizers hope to ramp up fundraising, outreach efforts and recruitment of medical staff with the goal of doubling the number of patients treated at the 2015 event.

United Way of Nevada County is currently compiling a list of those interested in volunteering. Medical and general volunteers will be needed. If interested, send an email to admin@uwnc.org and state how you would be able to help. To make a donation to the cost-free medical clinic set, checks can be made out to United Way of Nevada County, with "Grass Valley free clinic" written on the bottom of the check. The address is United Way of Nevada County, P.O. Box 2733, Grass Valley, CA, 95945. Donations may also be made online via credit card or PayPal at http://www.uwnc.org, or by calling United Way at 530-274-8111.