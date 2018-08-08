Learn about medical genealogy

Medical genealogy will be the topic at the Nevada County Genealogical Society's next meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. In her presentation, guest speaker Marian Kile will offer tips on what to look for, where to research, how to capture information, and how to enter information into personal genealogy databases. She will also share ideas on creating one's own medical reports as documentation. Kile gives classes at the Sacramento History Center and throughout the greater Sacramento area. Marian is an experienced presenter who is known for creating a supportive learning environment for her classes.