Learn about genetic genealogy in Nevada City

This month the Nevada County Genealogical Society is offering three concurrent mini sessions on DNA (genetic genealogy), Family Search and Ancestry.com at their general meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Community members are encouraged to bring questions for the club's topic leaders. Meetings are open to the public and free of charge. For more information, email Diane Brown at diane.m.brown@comcast.net, or Hilary Steinmetz at hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com.