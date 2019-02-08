Learn about genetic genealogy in Nevada City
February 8, 2019
This month the Nevada County Genealogical Society is offering three concurrent mini sessions on DNA (genetic genealogy), Family Search and Ancestry.com at their general meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Community members are encouraged to bring questions for the club's topic leaders. Meetings are open to the public and free of charge. For more information, email Diane Brown at diane.m.brown@comcast.net, or Hilary Steinmetz at hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com.
Trending In: Local News
- Missing man Joshua Nordyke found deceased, Nevada County authorities say
- Search on for man missing off Banner Lava Cap since Monday
- New management takes over renovations of Nevada County’s iconic Holbrooke, National hotels
- Douglas MacDuff evades more serious charge of attempted murder
- Grass Valley boutique offers new twist on an old shop
Trending Sitewide
- Missing man Joshua Nordyke found deceased, Nevada County authorities say
- Search on for man missing off Banner Lava Cap since Monday
- New management takes over renovations of Nevada County’s iconic Holbrooke, National hotels
- Superintendent recommends closure of Nevada City Charter School
- Douglas MacDuff evades more serious charge of attempted murder
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.