League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County to hold Congressional Candidate Forum

Nevada County voters will have a chance Thursday to ask questions of the candidates who are competing in the race for U.S. Congressional Representative, District 1. The forum will be held at the Rood Center in Nevada City and is being presented by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.

Candidates who will be in attendance are Democrats Audrey Denney, Marty Walters, Jessica Holcombe, and David Peterson along with Republican Gregory Cheadle and Green Party member Lewis Elbinger. Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa of Oroville is not expected to be present, as he is currently in session in Washington, D.C.

Janice Bedayn, president of the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, said that predicting the topics of the meeting is nearly impossible.

"That's hard because we don't generate the questions, the audience does, but definitely expect current issues such as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and gun control," she said.

Bedayn estimates the last forum held drew about 100 citizens but she expects this week's attendance to be a bit larger due to the high profile nature of the race. The room has a capacity of about 130 people. The meeting should last from 7 to 9 p.m., following a short presentation on the Voters Choice Act at 6:45.

"We run a tight ship and expect that everyone will be civil," Bedayn said. "The audience gets to ask most of the questions, so it's the community's time to find out what these candidates stand for."

The forum will be broadcast live on NCTV and a video of the event will be posted on NCTV's YouTube channel as well as the web and Facebook pages of the League of Women Voters. Within a week after the forum a video translated into Spanish will be made available via those channels as well.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.