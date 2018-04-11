League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County forum digs in to Grand Jury

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has scheduled a program, "Grand Jury: How it Works, What it Does, How You Can Participate."

The event is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley. Refreshments are served starting at 9:30 a.m.

According to a release, the Grand Jury plays an important role in our judicial system, but many of us don't know what it does. Current members of the Nevada County Grand Jury, and it's presiding judge, Thomas Anderson, will explain the task of the Grand Jury, who sits on it and how members of the community can participate.

The principal role of the Grand Jury is to investigate the operations of all county agencies, special districts, schools and other entities that receive public money. Issues examined are chosen by the jurors based on citizen initiated complaints and the will of the jurors. Deliberations of the Grand Jury are conducted in utmost secrecy and jurors are sworn to maintain confidentiality for life.

Anderson, the Presiding Judge of the Nevada County Grand Jury since 2010, oversees the process of selecting jurors, the foreperson and reports to the other judges. He administers oaths of office, provides guidance, oversight and reviews grand jury reports prior public release. Judge Anderson served as Nevada County Public Defender from 2000-2007; Judge of Superior Court of California Nevada County from 2007 to present.

Thomas Achter, an 11-year resident of Nevada County, is the Foreperson of the Grand Jury. JoAnn Marie is a 22-year resident of Nevada County. The two will join Anderson at the forum.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, go to http://www.lwvwnc.org or the league's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lwvwnc.

Source: League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County