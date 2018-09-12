League of Women Voters of western Nevada County announces candidate forum series

The League of Women Voters of western Nevada County announced it will conduct election year candidate forums later this month and on Oct. 4, according to a release.

The league invited both candidates for U.S. Representative, District 1, Doug LaMalfa and Audrey Denny, to participate in a Candidate Forum. Representative LaMalfa declined the invitation. Denny accepted. By league bylaws the group cannot hold a forum with only one candidate.

The league also announced it attempted to organize a forum for our State Assembly Representative, but although he was willing, a date was not able to be secured with incumbent Brian Dahle. His opponent, Caleen Sisk, did not return the league's inquiry.

Forums will be held at the Rood Center and live broadcast via KVMR 89.5 FM. All will start at 7 p.m. and conclude at 8:30, except the Grass Valley City Council forum, which will be held in the Grass Valley City Council Chambers and will conclude at 9 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 20: NID Divisions 1 and 2: Bruce Herring, Ricki Heck, Chris Bierwagen.

Recommended Stories For You

Sept. 26: Grass Valley City Council at City Hall: Ben Aguilar, Bob Branstrom, Hilary Hodge and Steven Slack.

Sept. 27: Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers.

Oct. 4: Pros and cons on Measures and Initiatives — there are 10 of these on the ballot.

For more information, go to http://www.lwvwnc.org or the league's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/lwvwnc

Source: League of Women Voters of western Nevada County