League of Women Voters’ Candidate Forum Series coming this fall

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County's "Candidate Forum Series" will include three forums in September and one in early October.

Both candidates for U.S. Representative, District 1 were invited to participate — Doug LaMalfa and Audrey Denny, however LaMalfa declined and Denny accepted. According to League bylaws, a forum may not take place with only one candidate. Organizers say it is with regret that they will not have the opportunity to provide the community with a forum for this critical elected position.

Additionally, the League did not receive a response from either of the California State Assembly candidates and will therefore also not have a forum for this key elected position.

Unless otherwise noted, forums will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rood Center in Nevada City, with a live broadcast via KVMR at 89.5 FM. However, the Grass Valley City Council forum will be held in the Grass Valley's City Council Chambers and will conclude at 9 p.m.

Our schedule is as follows:

September 20: NID Divisions 1 and 2: Bruce Herring, Ricki Heck, Chris Bierwagen.

September 26: Grass Valley City Council, 7 to 9 p.m. at Grass Valley City Hall: Ben Aguilar, Bob Branstrom, Hilary Hodge and Steven Slack.

September 27: Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers.

October 4: "Pros and Cons" on measures and initiatives — there are 10 on the ballot.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. You may learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org or by visiting our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lwvwnc.