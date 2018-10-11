Leadership simulcast coming to Grass Valley

Live2Lead will be presented in Grass Valley Oct. 19 for business leaders and entrepreneurs of for-profit companies and on Nov. 2 for nonprofit groups.

This worldwide leadership simulcast event will be hosted by the Barger Group of The John Maxwell Team at the Foothill's Event Center. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for registration and coffee.

Live2Lead begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.

Live2Lead is a half-day, leader development experience designed to equip leaders with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways. You'll learn from world-class leadership experts, be prepared to implement a new action plan, and start leading when you get back to the office with renewed passion and commitment.

Speakers include John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, best-selling author and coach; Tyler Perry, filmmaker, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Carly Fiorina, founder and chair of Unlocking Potential, the first woman ever to lead a Fortune 50 company; Daniel Pink, best-selling author; and Debra Searle, professional adventurer and serial entrepreneur,

Tickets for Oct. 19 are $97 per person and includes lunch. Tables of eight can be purchased for $897, which includes a free session of the Premier John Maxwell Leadership Game to your team or a five-week Leadership Mastermind Group for 10 people.

Nonprofit tickets for Nov. 2 are $47.with lunch, or a table of eight for $297. All tickets are available and can be purchased online at http://www.L2Lgrassvalley.com

Contact Sam Barger at 530-559-1092, visit http://www.L2Lgrassvalley.com or email at sjbarger@att.net for more information.