Layla Callahan, accused of robbery and kidnapping, makes bond in Nevada County

Layla Callahan — facing robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment accusations — made her $295,000 bond a day after a Nevada County judge declined to lower her bail, authorities said.

Callahan's release occurred Friday after Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger said that no condition of release could ensure the safety of the public or victim in the case, Deputy District Attorney James Morris and reports state.

Defense attorney Zenia Gilg, who represents Callahan, disputes Morris' interpretation of the judge's decision. According to Gilg, the judge ruled the defense didn't show that extraordinary circumstances existed to warrant the bond reduction.

Callahan, 23, had argued that she needed her bail reduced to $88,000, which would have enabled her mother to post a property bond. The equity in property used as bond must be twice the amount of bail.

"And then literally the day after their request for reduction is denied, she posts the full amount," Morris said.

Callahan potentially could have made bond after Heidelberger in January reduced it to $295,000, which includes bail for an unrelated hit-and-run accusation. However, Gilg said the money would have been lost if her client made bail and the judge later ruled Callahan should have no bond.

Additionally, Gilg said she wanted the judge to unequivocally state that both property and cash could be used for bond. Thursday's decision made that clear.

"I had mentioned that the very first time," Gilg said.

The judge's bond ruling has no impact on David Munoz, 26, who also faces robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges in connection with a February 2017 incident involving an ex-boyfriend of Callahan. Munoz remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail without bond, authorities said.

Callahan and Munoz face accusations that they held a former boyfriend of Callahan's at his home over a drug debt. The man was released at some point and he went to police. Authorities arrested Callahan and Munoz days later.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.