Lawsuits in motion against Marysville, Yuba County

The wheels are in motion for multiple lawsuits filed against the city of Marysville and Yuba County on behalf of the local homeless population.

"We are aggressively getting ready for trial and gathering depositions," said Berkley-based attorney Anthony Price.

Price has been representing the homeless population in three lawsuits filed against both entities last year.

The first case, which is a federal class-action lawsuit against Marysville, Yuba County and others in connection with the destruction of property during the clearing out of homeless encampments in 2016. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento in October, is a complaint for civil rights and seeks monetary damages, declaratory relief and multiple injunctions against the city and county.

The injunctions would address the enforcement of a no-camping ordinance, and requests that both entities declare a shelter crisis and immediately make city and county-owned buildings available to the homeless.

"This lawsuit is not about monetary gain," Price said. "We are willing to sit down with the defendants to work out a settlement where housing is provided for the homeless in the area."

In the 40-page complaint, 13 plaintiffs were listed individually and as representatives of all Yuba County homeless whose structures and personal belongings have been or will be seized and destroyed by employees of the defendants with little or no effective notice.

Defendants named in the suit include the city of Marysville; Yuba County; Yuba County Water Agency; Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa; former City Council members Dale Whitmore and Chris Pedigo (listed on the complaint as Don Pettigo); City Attorney Brant Bordsen (listed in the complaint as Brent); Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs; H&H Trenching Company; Yuba County Code Enforcement Director Jeremy Strang; and Yuba County Code Enforcement officers Chris Monaco and Tracey Clark.

A hearing for this case was scheduled for Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento but was cancelled because the judge took the written rulings under submission. No further hearing has been scheduled at this time and a written ruling is expected in the future.

Price has also been representing Bryan Brown, president of the Marysville Homeless Union, who filed a lawsuit against Marysville in connection with the 2016 clearing out of the encampments. In 2017, he also sued Yuba County for property lost during that time. Both of these cases were filed at Yuba County Superior Court.

"401 tons of personal property were destroyed when crews came in and demolished the encampments," Brown said.

Marysville representatives have filed a motion of judgment as well as a demurrer — an objection that an opponent's point is irrelevant or invalid — in response to the lawsuit.

After a review by a judge, the lawsuit against the city of Marysville will proceed to trial Sept. 29.

"While he dismissed most of our state tort claims, (the judge) denied the city's motion with respect to all of our constitutional claims," Price said.

Price and Brown say they feel hopeful about the outcome of the lawsuit since the state court recently issued an injunction for a similar incident in Sutter County.

In the other case against the county, Yuba County was granted an extension and has until early April to respond to the lawsuit.

City and county officials did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

Lynzie Lowe writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at llowe@appealdemocrat.com.