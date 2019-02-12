LaMalfa, Panetta introduce legislation to honor families of vets

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) issued a statement after introducing the Honoring Veterans' Families Act, to allow the spouse of a veteran to be included on the veteran's grave marker upon their death, according to a release.

Due to a flaw in current law, the Department of Veterans Affairs cannot include almost any information about the spouse of a veteran on a VA-provided tombstone at a non-VA cemetery.

"Last year, veterans from Northern California brought a problem issue to our attention," LaMalfa said in the statement. "Under current law, the spouse of a veteran is not permitted to be recognized on a VA-provided grave stone. With all that veterans and their families sacrifice for our country, every veteran should have the opportunity to include their spouse on their own tombstone if they so wish.

"I thank my colleague, Mr. Panetta — a veteran himself — for joining with me to correct this oversight. Honoring the families of our veterans is something that everyone can and should support."

The legislation would allow, upon request, the VA to replace the marker of a veteran to add an inscription about their spouse following the death of that spouse. If the spouse passes before the veteran then, upon the death of the veteran, the marker furnished for the veteran's grave will include an inscription about the spouse.

"Military families provide tremendous support to their loved ones, both during their service and afterwards, home and abroad," Congressman Jimmy Panetta said in the release. "Unfortunately, current statute prevents the VA from adding an inscription on a veteran's grave about their spouse or child. We ought to honor the meaningful contributions of military families."

Source: Doug LaMalfa's office