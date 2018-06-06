Doug LaMalfa in lead for District 1 congressional seat

With seven candidates competing in the District 1 congressional race, the outcome was bound to be interesting. A number of first-time and veteran candidates threw their hat in the ring, all in the hopes of ousting Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa of Oroville.

As of press time, all signs point to LaMalfa heading to the November general election versus Jessica Holcombe, a democrat from Auburn, though the race was tight.

Early results showed LaMalfa garnering 56 percent of the votes in the district Tuesday, which covers 11 counties from Nevada County to the Oregon border. If successful in November, LaMalfa would celebrate a fourth term.

Holcombe had received 10.9 percent of the vote as of press time with Democrat Audrey Denney pulling in a close third with 10.6 percent.

In the 2016 general election LaMalfa won 59 percent of the vote, narrowly winning Nevada County by 500 votes.

