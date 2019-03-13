LaMalfa honored with labor-management cooperation award

WASHINGTON — Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) was presented the John D. Dingell award for promoting labor-management cooperation in Congress, according to a release. The award, named after the late Rep. John D. Dingell (D-MI) was presented by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and the National Labor Management Public Affairs Committee.

Specifically, LaMalfa was recognized for his bipartisan legislation with Rep. Kurt Schrader, (D-OR) the Electricity Reliability and Forest Protection Act, which reduced the risk of power outages and catastrophic wildfires by allowing electric utility companies to remove hazardous trees that are at risk of falling on a power line or other electric infrastructure on Bureau of Land Management or U.S. Forest Service land. The legislation was signed into law last April.

"Now, utility companies are able to more quickly remove trees or brush that may be a hazard near a power-line before it becomes a serious problem," LaMalfa said in the release. "As we know all too well in Northern California, the threat of catastrophic wildfires is very real, and any steps we can take to prevent them from occurring is a step in the right direction."

Source: Congressman LaMalfa's office